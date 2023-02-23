Will Josko Gvardiol complete Premier League transfer this summer? RB Leipzig reveal stance on Chelsea-linked defender

RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose insisted centre-back Josko Gvardiol will remain at the club next season, despite Premier League interest.

Centre-back starred at World Cup

Scored on Wednesday vs Man City

RB Leipzig want to keep him

WHAT HAPPENED? Gvardiol had recently claimed in an interview with The Times that he was keen to play in the Premier League. Chelsea have been credited with an interest in the services of the Croatia World Cup star, who is a regular member of Marco Rose's Leipzig side.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Josko Gvardiol will be a RB Leipzig player next season as well,” Rose said, speaking after Leipzig's 1-1 Champions League draw with Manchester City. “I am the coach and I am asking for that. He is happy here. He said he wants to play in the Premier League but he didn’t say when.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been heavily reported that Gvardiol will follow his Leipzig teammate Christian Nkunku to Chelsea in the summer. The French forward is on the verge of a £53million switch to Stamford Bridge.

Gvardiol said on his future: "My agent called me and said that Chelsea is extremely interested and, of course, you definitely think about a serious offer from a huge club like Chelsea. Leipzig said they didn't want to sell me."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR GVARDIOL? After helping RB Leipzig hold Man City to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night, his attentions will turn to this weekend's Bundesliga clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.