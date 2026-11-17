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Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich has highlighted the effectiveness of their high-pressing strategy after thrashing the Netherlands 5-0. Kimmich praised the team's dominant second-half display as they secured top spot in Group A2.

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Dominant display secures group victory

Germany delivered an exceptional statement performance in their final UEFA Nations League group match, crushing the Netherlands 5-0 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Playing a pivotal role in central areas, Joshua Kimmich helped orchestrate a tactical masterclass that saw Jurgen Klopp's side overturn a half-time lead into a rout.

The comprehensive victory lifted Germany past Greece and the Netherlands into first place in Group A2, guaranteeing a seeded spot in the March quarter-finals.

Executing the high-press strategy

Speaking after the match, Kimmich explained how pre-match tactical instructions to press aggressively high up the pitch paid massive dividends throughout the 90 minutes.

"We wanted to press high up the pitch today. We won the ball high up the pitch a lot of times," Kimmich stated.

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"The first two goals were unbelievable strikes. We played really well."

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The midfielder's positional flexibility in central areas allowed Germany to constantly win second balls and sustain pressure.

Overcoming a nervy start

Kimmich admitted that the opening period presented challenges as both sides battled for control, but noted that Germany's composure grew significantly after the interval.

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"The first half was a bit nervy, but the second half was really fantastic from our perspective," Kimmich reflected.

"In the second half, we were calmer and more attacking. That’s how we managed to win the ball back in promising positions."

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Fresh start and clear direction

Reflecting on the wider context of the international break, Kimmich expressed optimism about the team's trajectory following a turbulent period after the World Cup.

"Of course, it’s been a turbulent day, marked by our poor World Cup. Now, we’ve got a fresh start and a new squad," Kimmich added.

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"During this international break, we’ve played well twice. You can see the direction that our style of football is heading in."