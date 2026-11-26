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Joshua Kimmich has launched a scathing attack on the Bayern Munich hierarchy following their public comments regarding Jamal Musiala's health and contract situation. The midfielder labelled the recent actions of the club's powerbrokers as "not Bayern-like" after a difficult Champions League evening for the German giants.

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Kimmich defends Musiala after Lille defeat

In the aftermath of Bayern's 2-1 Champions League defeat away at Lille, Kimmich did not hold back in his assessment of how the club's board has treated Musiala. The 31-year-old midfielder, who captained the side in the absence of Manuel Neuer, expressed his disbelief at the public discourse surrounding his young teammate’s medical condition and financial status. Kimmich was clearly frustrated by the noise coming from the boardroom, specifically targeting the recent transparency regarding Musiala's neurological health struggles.

The veteran midfielder suggested that the club's traditional values were being compromised by these public outbursts. "What I don't understand is the way this is communicated in public. That must never happen! That this is carried out on the back of a player. Of course, the club is always the highest and bigger than the player, but still not bigger than the human being. That is an absolute no-go and also not Bayern-like!" he stated, as quoted by BILD.

The midfielder slams 'incomprehensible' Bayern episode

Kimmich did not hide his dismay, admitting the recent developments stand in stark contrast to the strong backing he personally experienced at Bayern. Having repeatedly praised the club's unique culture during the recent situation, the midfielder made it clear that the latest episode feels like a sharp departure from everything the Bavarian giants claim to represent

"Especially in the current phase, where I have also often emphasised that the club is very, very special, also now in my situation, it was very, very special, it is the case that one felt: Okay, this 'Mia san mia' is being lived. This now was of course something that must not happen in this form and is completely, completely incomprehensible to me," the German international added.

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Public criticism of player health and salary

The tension stems from comments made by high-ranking officials including Uli Hoeness, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, and Jan-Christian Dreesen. Over the last fortnight, the trio had publicly questioned whether Musiala could return to his world-class levels following a neurological illness and subsequent medication. Rummenigge even went as far as to suggest the club would need to discuss a salary reduction if the 23-year-old failed to regain his previous form.

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Kimmich believes that while performance-based criticism is a standard part of professional football, medical and personal issues should remain strictly behind closed doors. "I think when it comes to the performance of us players, then you can always criticise. Then that is also completely legitimate and we have to endure that too. That is also part of the business. But there it was about a different problem and that is something that, I believe, should be clarified internally at the table and not tried to be clarified publicly. Especially at a club like Bayern Munich, which actually stands for something like being a family, that you stick together there. Especially in the current time, that really surprised me," he explained.

Unconditional support for the young star

Despite the external noise, Kimmich remains confident that Musiala is shielded from much of the drama and continues to work diligently to overcome his recent injury woes, which have included a broken fibula and muscle tears. Kimmich noted that the young attacker still finds joy in his football despite the immense pressure placed upon him by the club's leadership during his recovery phase.

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To conclude his passionate defence, the DFB captain made it clear that the squad stands united behind Musiala. "Jamal has 100 per cent our backing! And I am convinced that he also has it in the club, even if one or the other has expressed themselves differently about it. I hope that Jamal feels that we all stand 100 per cent behind him – both the team, as well as the officials and the club," Kimmich concluded.