Jose Mourinho reacts to Chelsea & PSG job rumours after seeing future as Roma boss called into question

WHAT HAPPENED? The enigmatic Portuguese coach is currently in charge of Serie A outfit Roma, with the Giallorossi looking to add a Europa League crown in 2023 to the Europa Conference League they captured 12 months ago. Mourinho claims to be fully focused on that task, while also finishing as high as possible in the Italian top-flight. He appears to be paying little attention to the rumours claiming that he could be lured back to England for a third spell at Stamford Bridge or to France to work with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at Parc des Princes.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mouriunho has told reporters when asked about his future: “I don’t talk to friends, comrades, journalists. If a few months ago our CEO [Pietro] Berardi said he was sure I would stay, that is his interpretation. If this time Mr. Zazzaroni [a journalist] said what he said is an interpretation of him, I’m not talking to anyone. The situation is clear, from a contractual point of view I still have one year on my contract. Football is football, sometimes contracts aren’t the most important thing. All good, all calm, the next one is always the most important game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini is confident that Mourinho will see out the final year of his contract in Rome. He has told Sky Sport Italia: “Those who have hired Mourinho know perfectly his behaviour. However, it is difficult to say that he wants to leave. For now, however, he is achieving results. Of course, it will depend on how the season ends, but Roma have the chance of reaching the final of the Europa League. Mourinho has done a great job. Let's not forget the injuries.”

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho has collected three red cards for Roma this season, forcing him to serve a number of touchline bans, but issues with match officials in Serie A do not appear to be edging him towards the exits at Stadio Olimpico.