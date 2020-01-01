The level is higher, the competition is good' - Jorginho welcomes fight for places at Chelsea

The 29-year-old insists he is happy with the team's situation despite a lack of minutes in recent weeks

midfielder Jorginho insists he is happy to be involved in a battle for playing time this season, despite a lack of action recently.

The Blues have started the season well both domestically and internationally, sitting third in the Premier League while also clinching progression to the last 16 with two group games to spare.

Jorginho has been a regular contributor for his side this season but has not started a Premier League match since October and did not get off the bench in his side's past two league matches.

More teams

Still, the international has welcomed the increased competition in the squad, which is set to intensify even further with the return of Billy Gilmour from a long-term knee injury.

"I think that’s good for the team," Jorginho said of the competition for places. "[The] level of the team is higher and competition is good. So we are more competitive between us, the level of the training is higher and everything is better. We just try to work even harder to have a chance to play."

The 28-year-old insisted that he isn't concerned with a reduction in minutes if the Blues continue to have success on the pitch.

"Everyone wants to play, but the most important thing is that we try to win, and we are winning so I am ok and when the call comes, I am working hard to be prepared for that," he added.

Jorginho could be set to feature on Wednesday when Chelsea face in the Champions League. Though both teams have already qualified for the last 16, the game could determine who goes through as Group E winners.

Article continues below

“It’s a good opportunity for us to try and win the game and for our fitness and being top of the group is a big thing," Jorginho said. "We have been working hard and trying to understand how to play against them. They are a very good team, with good organisation. It will be a good game which we will try to win.”

Following the match against Sevilla, Chelsea will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they face .