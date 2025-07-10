'Oh sh*t!' - John Textor reveals what he thought watching Crystal Palace lift FA Cup as he was 'worried about what was coming' in Europa League row

John Textor admits to thinking “oh sh*t” when watching Crystal Palace lift the FA Cup as he knew that a Europa League row was coming.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Eagles made history when stunning Manchester City at Wembley Stadium to capture their first piece of major silverware. A joyous occasion led to an outpouring of emotion on and off the pitch.

Fans celebrated for days, while players quickly turned their attention to a continental campaign in 2025-26. Questions are, however, still being asked of which competition Palace will be gracing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Multi-club ownership rules imposed by UEFA could lead to Palace being dropped from the Europa League and into the Conference League, as former stakeholder Textor is also the owner of Ligue 1 side Lyon - who have qualified for the Europa League and successfully appealed against relegation out of the French top-flight.

Textor has sold his shares in Palace to Woody Johnson - owner of the New York Jets NFL franchise - but missed UEFA-imposed deadlines for resolving any boardroom issues. He maintains that he has done nothing wrong and that the Eagles should not be punished.

WHAT TEXTOR SAID

He knew a storm was brewing, though, and told talkSPORT when asked about his emotions when seeing a prestigious trophy hoisted aloft at Wembley: “Oh sh*t, is what I thought. I couldn’t believe it. I was so happy. I was very happy but I felt a gravity to it. I was concerned, of course. Holding the cup next to the Prince, yeah. It was a great, great moment and I couldn’t have been happier, couldn’t have been happier for the fans. But, yeah, I was worried about what was coming.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Textor added: “I felt bad, but it doesn’t mean I have decisive influence. The rules say they should be in. Look at the rule. Stop saying ‘this is the guy or that’s the man or he should have done whatever’, the rule says if you have decisive influence then you have to go the trust route or find a way to mitigate it.”

WHAT NEXT FOR CRYSTAL PALACE?

Palace are waiting on UEFA to deliver its ruling in the long-running saga - with Nottingham Forest poised to be bumped up into the Europa League - but an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expected if the Eagles are denied entrance to the tournament they qualified for.