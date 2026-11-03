'Villa 2.0!' – John McGinn reveals secret behind Aston Villa's rapid rise ahead of Barcelona clash

Aston Villa captain John McGinn insists his side can cause real problems for Barcelona when the two teams meet at Spotify Camp Nou. McGinn highlighted the progress of "Villa 2.0" under Unai Emery as the West Midlands club look to preserve their perfect Champions League run.
Unbeaten Villa test continental credentials in Catalonia
Aston Villa travel to Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday night for a blockbuster Champions League matchday four encounter against Barcelona. Unai Emery's side arrive sitting second in the league phase table after recording three wins from three matches, including victories over Fenerbahce and Viking.
Villa enter the fixture full of confidence following a 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester City.
Conversely, Hansi Flick's hosts sit eighth in the European standings after losing two of their last three matches across all competitions.
McGinn relishes boyhood dream in historic arena
Speaking ahead of the fixture, Villa captain John McGinn admitted playing at Camp Nou fulfills a lifelong ambition. "I’m 32 years old but the trajectory of this club is allowing me to dream the same way I dreamed when I was nine, ten or eleven to play in front of the biggest crowds," McGinn stated.
"This is a very historic stadium, but what the club is trying to do now is make this normal... and make Aston Villa compete with the best in England and the best in Europe."
"Us, as professionals, we’ll only enjoy the experience if we have three points," the midfielder added.
Team-first mentality powers 'Villa 2.0' transformation
McGinn praised the rapid adaptation of summer signings into Emery's tactical setup, branding the current squad "Villa 2.0". "They realise the structure that we’ve built during the four years that the manager’s been here gives players the best possible chance," McGinn explained.
"They have world-class players... Not only do they possess amazing ability, the thing that impresses me most about them is their humility to work for the team."
"Our success over the past four years is built on the fact no one player is bigger than the others... We have our own players who can cause damage to Barcelona as well," he affirmed.
Emery's men push for European knockout qualification
Villa aim to extend their three-point lead over Barcelona in the Champions League standings.
The West Midlands outfit look to harness their solid defensive structure, having conceded just five goals in their last five outings.
The high-profile fixture kicks off on Tuesday evening in Barcelona.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.