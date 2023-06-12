‘Job is done’ - Pep Guardiola compares Man City Treble triumph to Lionel Messi World Cup win

Pep Guardiola has likened Manchester City’s Treble triumph to Lionel Messi finally savouring World Cup glory with Argentina.

All-time great claimed global crown in Qatar

City dominated club scene in 2022-23

Demanding coach will want even more

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League champions, who also lifted the FA Cup this season, completed a historic haul of trophies in 2022-23 when edging out Inter in the Champions League final. Guardiola has his hands on European football’s most prestigious prize once again – for the first time since 2011 – and has now delivered on every expectation in Manchester. That feeling of relief is comparable to that enjoyed by Messi in Qatar, as he emulated the efforts of fellow all-time greats Pele and Diego Maradona before him, with Guardiola admitting that there is a sense of having completed football at the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: City boss Guardiola, who enjoyed considerable success while working with Messi at Barcelona, has told Argentine news outlet Ole: “I think the job is done. I don't want to compare myself, much less with Leo, but there is an image of him in the World Cup that you say ‘that's it, that's it’.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola, like Messi, faced plenty of uncomfortable questions as elusive honours continued to fall agonisingly out of reach, with the Catalan coach admitting that he has suffered in pursuit of continental glory. He added: “Yes, but in previous Champions Leagues, where for example we lost against Chelsea or Real Madrid last year in the semi-finals, or even this year, you always suffer. Look, today we are very happy but we could have tied at the end. Inter could have tied with us and we could have lost. And now we would not be doing this interview and everyone would not be so happy. In the end, sport at this high level is about details.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

GettyImage

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola is renowned for the relentless demands that he places on his players, so City will be expected to go again in 2023-24 as bids for UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup glory are added to their packed schedule.