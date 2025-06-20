Joao Felix strikes up romance with Colombian model & Too Hot To Handle star Valentina Rueda Velez as Chelsea outcast enjoys summer off amid FIFA Club World Cup snub

Chelsea outcast Joao Felix has reportedly struck up a relationship with Valentina Rueda Velez, a star of the Too Hot To Handle dating show.

Portugal international Felix was left out of Chelsea’s squad for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after returning to Stamford Bridge from a loan spell alongside USMNT star Christian Pulisic and Manchester City-owned defender Kyle Walker at Serie A giants AC Milan.

He is tied to a contract in west London until 2031, having rejoined the Blues - on the back of a previous loan - for £42 million ($57m) in the summer of 2024. Felix made just 20 appearances for Chelsea, scoring one Premier League goal and seven in total, before heading to Italy.

Having been given the summer off, Felix has joined his parent club in heading to the United States. He has been spotted in Miami with Colombian model Velez. The 24-year-old reality TV star featured on the 2024 edition of Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle.

Velez posted videos on social media showing her enjoying Felix’s company, before subsequently taking those down. Felix is said to have been single since splitting with actress Margarida Corceiro in 2023 - who has since been romantically linked to Formula 1 racer Lando Norris.