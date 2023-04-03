Ex-Leeds coach Jesse Marsch 'not surprised' former assistant Bradley Carnell is taking MLS by storm with St. Louis City SC

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch said he knew his onetime assistant Bradley Carnell would succeed with MLS club St. Louis City SC.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Leeds United manager discussed Carnell's strong start to the expansion club's first six games on the MLS 360 show. Marsch appointed Carnell as an assistant coach in 2017 while he was with the New York Red Bulls and is now proud to see the coach do well in charge of an MLS team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's obviously incredibly impressive [what Bradley is doing]," Marsch said. "The day we first brought Bradley into our team in New York, we could see that he was a good guy, a serious guy, a humble guy, a hardworking coach. He knew a lot of what he wanted to be as a football coach. Obviously, it's an incredible accomplishment so far, but I'm just really happy for him and not totally surprised."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While St. Louis suffered their first-ever MLS defeat this past weekend against Minnesota United, they still had positives to take away from the game as they controlled possession and were the victims of goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair's heroics.

WHAT NEXT FOR ST. LOUIS? Carnell's St. Louis travel to Seattle to take on the Sounders in a battle for the top spot in the Western Conference, as a win could propel Seattle to first place over St. Louis.

