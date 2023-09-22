Jesse Lingard joins Al-Ettifaq on training valid for one month

Jesse Lingard has joined Al-Ettifaq on training valid for one month, announced the club on Friday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United striker will link up with Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia for the next month during the club's training sessions. Lingard is still a free agent after he ended his contract with Forest in June this year. Earlier, he was training with West Ham, where he previously scored nine goals in 16 appearances, but an offer has not been presented to the striker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Fabrizio Romano, if Gerrard is impressed with the player in training, Lingard might be offered a formal contract. He will then become the fifth former Premier League player to join Ettifaq after Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, ex-Everton winger Demarai Gray and former Fulham player Moussa Dembele.

WHAT NEXT? After his unsuccessful trial stint with West Ham, it remains to be seen if Lingard can convince Gerrard to get him onboard in order to revive his sinking career.