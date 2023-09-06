Jenni Hermoso files complaint with Spanish prosecutor's office over 'non-consensual' Luis Rubiales kiss following Women's World Cup final

Jenni Hermoso has filed a complaint with the Spanish prosecutor's office against Luis Rubiales over his kiss after the World Cup final.

The Spanish footballer had earlier clarified that the kiss planted on her lips during the trophy ceremony of the 2023 Women’s World Cup final was something that she "did not enjoy" and reiterated that she did not give consent.

On Tuesday, she took a step further and submitted her testimony at the headquarters of the Spanish State Attorney General's Office before the lieutenant prosecutor of the National Court, Marta Durantez. She has been assured that the complaint will be processed and presented before the National Court "as soon as possible".

Article 191 of the penal code requires "a complaint from the aggrieved person, from their legal representative or complaint from the Public Prosecutor, who will act weighing the legitimate interests in presence". Hence Hermoso went to the prosecutor's office and submitted her testimony.

Article continues below

“I felt vulnerable and a victim of aggression, an impulsive, sexist act, out of place and without any type of consent on my part. I was simply not respected,” said the player, as reported by El Diario.

Rubiales described the kiss as "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric, and consensual".

The Prosecutor's Office has weighed on the statements and considers them "unequivocal". They believe that "the sexual act suffered" by Hermoso "was not consensual" and the case must be judged to determine its "legal significance".

The brief from the prosecutor's office also mentioned that Supreme Court jurisprudence determines "surprise or fleeting touching of erogenous zones even when carried out over clothing" or "kisses on the mouth, even if they are carried out over clothing, deserve criminal reproach".

Rubiales could now face criminal charges alongside ongoing investigations by Spain's top sports court for "serious misconduct".

Late last month, the prosecutor for Spain's High Court mentioned that Rubiales might face a sexual assault charge, which carries a prison term of one to four years if Hermoso proceeded with her complaint.

Spain's acting Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, took to social media to show solidarity with Hermoso after the information about the lawsuit against Rubiales in the Prosecutor's Office became public.

“Jenni Hermoso, you are not alone. We are millions with you," she wrote.

It should be noted that the Sports Administrative Court (TAD) in Spain has ruled that Rubiales' actions on Hermoso as "serious" but not "very serious".

However, FIFA has suspended Rubiales for a fixed term of 90 days, but the verdict from TAD gives him a reprieve and he could potentially return to his previous role as president of the Spanish Football Federation once his ban is up.