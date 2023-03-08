'He's got to leave' - Jamie Carragher urges Kylian Mbappe to force transfer as he BLASTS PSG after Champions League exit to Bayern Munich

Pundit Jamie Carragher claims that Kylian Mbappe should leave Paris Saint-Germain as soon as possible after Wednesday's dismal loss to Bayern Munich.

PSG crashed out in last 16

Fifth elimination at that stage in seven seasons

Carragher urged Mbappe to move on

WHAT HAPPENED? Both the Frenchman and his strike partner Lionel Messi - who was nearly taken out by a fan at the full time whistle - were kept quiet all night as Bayern cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory, and a 3-0 win on aggregate. As Mbappe's search for a coveted Champions League medal goes on, Carragher believes his best chance of achieving that is at another club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You can lose to Bayern Munich, of course you can, a big name was always going to go out," the pundit told CBS Sports after the match. "But to be involved how long they've had Qatari ownership, state ownership, more money than anyone else in the world, buying the best players... to go out five times in the last 16 is a joke. It really is.

"There's a lot of criticism at times for Liverpool's ownership, they need someone with more money, they need the Qataris to come in. It doesn't mean anything if there's no expertise with what you're doing. I've said before about Kylian Mbappe, he's got to leave. They're nowhere near winning the Champions League, I don't think it's going to get better next season if that squad stays. I just think the quicker he's at Real Madrid the better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite having two goals disallowed in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, Mbappe never really threatened on the night, as the 24-year-old has now endured successive last-16 exits from Europe's elite competition. It is PSG's fifth elimination at this stage in the last seven years, failures which Carragher didn't hesitate to underline in his post-match analysis.

"I'm delighted PSG have gone out," the former Liverpool defender added. "I just don't like the whole set-up, everything about it. It's not a team, they're just a mess. Five years out of seven they've gone out at the last 16. They spend more money than anyone, they've got the best players in the world. It just tells you how important it is to be a team. That's not a team. Honestly, Kylian Mbappe has got to leave that club."

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Christophe Galtier- whose job is surely now under serious pressure - will hope his side bounce back against Brest on Sunday.