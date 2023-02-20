Erik ten Hag has insisted that resurgent winger Jadon Sancho is "still not achieving his limits" at Manchester United.

Sancho scored vs Leicester

In good form since return to squad

Ten Hag demanding even more

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho has been in impressive form since returning from a self-inflicted exile at the start of the month, helping United emerge as potential title contenders. The England international came off the bench to score in a 3-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday that ensured United stayed within sight of Premier League leaders Arsenal. Ten Hag was pleased with Sancho's latest showing but insists that he still has plenty more potential left to unlock.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Ten Hag said after the game: "He is in the right direction but he is not at this moment achieving his limits. There is a lot of space for improvement for him and right now he is already on a high level. And I’m sure when he keeps especially the joy of football it will really improve his performance.

"Today when you see he is coming on in the midfield position now, great runs, great passes, good in possession and also, especially the one that gives me a lot of joy, defensive transition."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho was recalled to the Red Devils squad for the first time in three months on February 1 as they beat Nottingham Forest in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie. The 22-year-old's strike against Leicester was his second goal in his last three Premier League outings, and he is now pushing for a regular starting berth once again.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's men next face Barcelona at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League knockout play-off tie. The two teams are currently tied 2-2 on aggregate.