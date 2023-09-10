A way out for Jadon Sancho? Man Utd outcast could join Borussia Dortmund on loan in January following Erik ten Hag spat

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a move for Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho on loan in January.

Dortmund want Sancho on loan

Sancho had a public fallout with Ten Hag

Man Utd snubbed Dortmund's earlier offer

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Sun, Dortmund reportedly placed an offer for their former star involving a loan deal last January which was snubbed by United. Now, the Bundesliga side are prepared to launch a fresh bid for the player in the next transfer window if things do not get sorted between him and manager Erik ten Hag.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho was recently involved in a public spat with his manager after being snubbed from the matchday squad against Arsenal. While Ten Hag claimed that Sancho was dropped due to his poor performance in training, hours later the player publicly refuted the manager's claim.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? After the international break, United are set to take on Brighton on September 16.