'How much sh*t can you actually write?' - Jack Grealish slams false media reports as Man City star works hard in Dubai ahead of new season

Jack Grealish is finished with his post-season celebrations as the winger is working out in Dubai ahead of his return to Manchester City.

Grealish training in Dubai

England star partied over summer

Set to join City team-mates

WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old took to Instagram to show that he is training on his own while in Dubai as he prepares to join his City team-mates and begin formal pre-season training.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The update from the England international shows he is back to taking things seriously after spending some time partying after City's treble-winning season. Grealish went to Ibiza over the summer after his side won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. His festivities only enhanced his reputation as a bit of a party animal, but he insists he is not as much of a wild child as the British newspapers would have us believe.

One report suggested he was cuddling up to a woman while on holiday in Ibiza, but he hit back to say that he was merely granting a request to take a picture.

Instagram/jackgrealish/

"How much sh*t can you actually write?" he asked via Instagram Stories, adding: "A woman on her hen do asks me for a photo in a beach club in Ibiza and I said yes... If I say no to the photo you call me arrogant and rude but if I have the photo then this is your headline?"

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH? The ex-Aston Villa star will join up with his team-mates before they play a friendly against Yokohama F. Marinos on July 23.