Jack Grealish's New York trip: England star stayed at Home Alone hotel and had '16 scoops of ice cream' to get over World Cup heartbreak

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has revealed how he took a trip to New York to get over England's exit from World Cup 2022.

WHAT HAPPENED? Grealish was part of the England squad that made it to the quarter-finals in Qatar before going out to France. After the game, the midfielder headed to New York for some time out with his partner before returning to club side Manchester City. Grealish said he stayed in the hotel where Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was filmed and binged on ice-cream, as Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin does in the movie.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I stayed in the hotel. You could get some mad room service there, like 16 scoops of ice cream — like what he got in the film," he told The Times. "I love that film. I’ve watched it so many times. It’s on every Christmas, isn’t it?”

He added: "I’ve always wanted to go to New York around Christmas time but, obviously, because of football we’ve never been able to. It was a bucket-list moment."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Grealish also revealed it was only a brief trip as he was quickly back to work to prepare for the game against Liverpool and ended up featuring despite not expecting to be called upon.

"I went back into training on the Wednesday and we were playing Liverpool on the Thursday in the [Carabao] Cup," he said. "In the f*cking 70th minute he [Guardiola] tells me, ‘Jack, you’re going on.’ I was like, ‘f*cking hell!’ because I was blowing out of my arse," he added. "I’m not moaning — I was buzzing, because we won. It was good — as a footballer you want to play, but I didn’t expect to be playing at that time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish made an underwhelming start to his Manchester City career after his big-money move from Aston Villa but has established himself as a regular starter in Pep Guardiola's team this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH? The midfielder is currently with the England squad preparing for the start of Euro 2024 qualifying. The Three Lions face Italy in Naples on Thursday and then host Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.