Ivan Toney to Chelsea is one to watch! Blues expected to make move for £80m-rated Brentford star before transfer window closes

Ritabrata Banerjee
Ivan Toney Brentford Fulham 2022-23Getty Images
Chelsea are keen on signing Ivan Toney from Brentford and they are prepared to pay £80m before the summer transfer window closes on Friday.

  • Chelsea want to sign Ivan Toney
  • Brentford set to demand £80m
  • Toney banned till January 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite being banned for eight months after admitting to 232 breaches of FA betting rules back in May, Toney is still wanted by many clubs this summer including Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United. Mauricio Pochettino, who is still in search of a no. 9, reportedly wants to complete the signing of the English forward before the transfer window closes on Friday. Brentford are likely to demand £80m ($100m) for their star player, according to the Independent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A few days back Brentford manager Thomas Frank mentioned that while he admits that the Bees are a selling club, they would sell their star players only if they get the right prices. He also stated that Toney would be allowed to leave if they received a 'very, very, very big price' for the player.

Pochettino Chelsea 2023-24Getty

Thomas Frank Brentford 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR IVAN TONEY? While the 27-year-old's future could be decided in the next few days, he is not allowed to come back to action before January 17, 2024.

