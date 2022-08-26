Isak joins Newcastle in club-record £59m transfer as Magpies swoop for Swedish striker

Newcastle have completed the signing of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad in a club-record £59 million ($70m) transfer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old Sweden international striker has linked up with the Magpies on a long-term contract. He can expect to become the new focal point of their attack after previously hitting 44 goals through 132 appearances for La Liga employers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Isak has spent the last three years in Spain, while also earning 37 caps for his country, and has been handed the No.14 shirt at St James’ Park – which was previously worn by the likes of David Ginola, Temur Ketsbaia and Charles N’Zogbia.

WHAT THEY SAID: Isak has told the club’s official website: “I'm delighted to have it done. It was a big, big decision for me but it is a decision I am really happy with.

“It is a great, historical club that I think anyone would like to play for, with amazing fans. They were a big part of why I came here - and also the club's project, which is one that I really believe in. You always want to go into a team and know how they play. I think Newcastle play very attractive football and I want to be a part of that.”

DID YOU KNOW? Isak has hit nine goals in 37 games for Sweden, and became the youngest goalscorer in his country's history when opening his account in a friendly against Slovakia at 17 years old in 2017.

WHAT NEXT FOR ISAK? Eddie Howe could hand Isak his Newcastle debut when they take in a trip to Wolves on Sunday, but if that fixture comes too soon, the forward will likely take his bow against Liverpool on August 31.