How to buy Iraq World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Demand for tickets to the Iraq national team’s matches at the World Cup 2026 is at an all-time high, with fans from Baghdad to Detroit and from Basra to Toronto keen to support the Lions on the world stage.

For many fans, securing tickets to the World Cup is a dream come true, especially with Iraq's presence on the big stage. While acquiring tickets can be a thrilling part of the experience, placing predictions on matches enhances the engagement further. By completing a BetKing registration, supporters can not only enjoy the live match experiences but also take part in betting activities that allow them to predict outcomes and potentially celebrate victories on both personal and national fronts.

Following their heroic performance in the Asian qualifiers, Iraq has become one of the most eagerly anticipated teams at the 2026 tournament.

The GOAL team has compiled all the essential information on ticket prices, sales phases, and the most reliable ways to secure your place in the stands right now.

How to buy Iraq World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary and official option to obtain World Cup 2026 tickets is via the FIFA portal, through lottery systems, and last-minute official sales.

As demand is likely to be very high, secondary platforms such as StubHub may be an alternative choice to secure your seat in the stands.

How to buy Iraq hospitality tickets?

If you’re looking for an unforgettable experience watching the Lions of Mesopotamia, the Hospitality options offer just that:

Single Match: Prices start from around US$1,400 and include a premium ticket with access to VIP lounges and gourmet dining.

Prices start from around US$1,400 and include a premium ticket with access to VIP lounges and gourmet dining. ‘Follow Your Team’ Package: Guarantees you a place at all of Iraq’s group stage matches, with prices starting from US$6,750, giving you peace of mind regardless of which city the team plays in.

Guarantees you a place at all of Iraq’s group stage matches, with prices starting from US$6,750, giving you peace of mind regardless of which city the team plays in. Private Suites: Available at stadiums such as MetLife and R&T, private suites offer the highest levels of privacy and hotel-style service.

When is the 2026 World Cup taking place?

The 2026 World Cup will take place from 11 June to 19 July 2026. This edition will be truly historic, as it will be held across 16 host cities in three countries for the first time. With 48 teams taking part, we will witness 104 thrilling matches over 34 days.

Host cities for the 2026 World Cup

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Iraq World Cup 2026 schedule

Date Match Stadium (City) Tickets 16 June 2026 Iraq vs Norway NRG Stadium (Houston) Available 22 June 2026 France vs Iraq Lumen Field (Seattle) Available 27 June 2026 Senegal vs Iraq Levi’s Stadium (San Francisco) Available

What can we expect from Iraq in the World Cup 2026?

With young talents playing professionally in Europe and experienced players leading the line, Iraq showed exceptional resilience in the qualifiers.

Iraqi fans are known for their noise and enthusiasm, and it is expected that stadiums across the United States will turn into green arenas, chanting Iraq’s name.

The competition will be fierce, but the fighting spirit of the Iraqi players makes them contenders to progress beyond the group stage and pull off a stunning upset similar to what the Moroccan national team achieved in the previous edition.

How much is the Iraq World Cup 2026?

Prices vary by seat category and the stage of the tournament.

Group stage $60 - $620 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170–$980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to buy World Cup 2026 tickets?

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving the United States, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come as shown below:

Last-Minute Sales

With the tournament kicking off this June, the Random Selection windows are officially closed.

We have moved into the Last-Minute Sales Phase. Tickets are now available exclusively on a first-come, first-served basis.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.