Iran vs USMNT: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Iran against USMNT on TV and online in the United States, Africa, United Kingdom & India.

USMNT face Iran in search of their first win of the 2022 World Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday.

Greg Berhalter's men have drawn their first two matches against England and Wales respectively, but a win against the Iranians would be enough to propel them to the round of 16. However, it's worth noting that the USA have lost their third group stage match in seven of their eight participations in this format of the World Cup.

In fact, Iran beat USA 2-1 in the only previous meeting between the sides at the World Cup, with that victory eliminating the United States from the 1998 edition in France. If Iran repeat that result they will qualify for the next round. However, if they draw they can still qualify but Wales must not get three points against England.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Iran vs USMNT date & kick-off time

Game: Iran vs USMNT Date: November 29, 2022 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT / 9:00 pm CAT / 12:30 am IST (Nov 30) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Iran vs USMNT on TV & live stream online

In the U.S, the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It will also be broadcast on Fox Sports and Telemundo.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast and streamed on BBC Two and streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Web.

In India, fans can catch it on the Sports 18 Network and stream the games on and Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Sports, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports app, Sling UK BBC Two BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Iran squad & team news

Iran will be missing the services of Alireza Jahanbakhsh after he picked up the second yellow of the tournament. Sardar Azmoun is not 100% fit nd it remains to be seen if Carlos Quieroz risks him from the start.

However, they will be boosted by the return of Alireza Beiranvand who had to sit out against Wales following a head injury with England.

Iran predicted XI: H Hosseini; Rezaeian, M Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Mohammadi; Ali Gholizadeh, Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi; Taremi, Azmoun

Position Players Goalkeepers Beiranvand, Hosseini, Abedzadeh, Niazmand Defenders Hajsafi, Pouraliganji, Rezaeian, Mohammadi, Khalilzadeh, Kanaanizadegan, Moharrami, Hosseini, Cheshmi, Jalali Midfielders Amiri, Ezatolahi, Torabi, Ghoddos, Gholizadeh, Nourollahi, Karimi Forwards Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Ansarifard, Azmoun

USMNT squad & team news

USMNT have a fully fit squad ahead of the clash. Giovanni Reyna has played only 15 minutes in this World Cup and the youngster will hope that he gets a start against Iran.

Haji Wright is likely to keep his place in the starting XI and should form a front three with Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah.

USMNT predicted XI: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Musah, McKennie; Pulisic, Weah, Wright