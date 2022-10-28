Inter vs Sampdoria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Inter will be looking to ensure three points when they host Sampdoria in Serie A at the San Siro on Sunday. After a lacklustre start to the season, the hosts have managed to put together three wins in a row and they now sit seventh in the table with 21 points from 11 matches.
Sampdoria have had a poor 2022-23 campaign so far and the team are struggling down at 18th in the Serie A standings. Their first win of the season came in their last outing and they will be hoping to cause a massive upset away from home when they take on Inter.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Inter vs Sampdoria date & kick-off time
Game:
Inter vs Sampdoria
Date:
October 29, 2022
Kick-off:
8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 30)
Venue:
San Siro, Italy
How to watch Inter vs Sampdoria on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.
In the UK the match can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player.
In India, the match will be broadcast on Sports 18 and can be live-streamed on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NA
Paramount+
UK
India
Sports 18 - 1 SD/HD
Voot Select
Inter team news and squad
Inter will have Romelu Lukaku back in contention after the striker scored on his return from injury last week.
Marcelo Brozovic remains the only player unavailable for selection due to injury as Inter prepares to host Sampdoria with a squad that is fit and ready.
Inter possible XI: Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Acerbi; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lukaku, Martinez.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Onana, Cordaz
Defenders
Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Bastoni
Midfielders
Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella
Forwards
Martinez, Dzeko, Correa
Sampdoria team news and squad
The injured Jeison Murillo will not play for Sampdoria against Inter at the weekend. On-loan Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is yet to make his Serie A debut and remains out injured.
Sampdoria possible XI: Audero; Bereszynski, Amione, Colley, Augello; Rincon, Villar; Gabbiadini, Sabiri, Djuricic; Caputo
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Audero, Contini, Ravaglia, Tantalocchi
Defenders
Colley, Murillo, Amione, Ferrari, Gega, Augello, Murru, Bereszynski, Conti
Midfielders
Winks, Rincon, Yepes, Villar, Vieira, Trimboli, Segovia, Malagrida, Djuricic, Sabiri, Verre, Pussetto, Leris
Forwards
Gabbiadini, De Luca, Caputo, Quagliarella