The Nerrazzuri portray a message of unity with their new change shirt

Inter may just have launched one of the boldest away kits for the 2022-23 season. Inspired by the club's history of opening its arms to players around the world, the shirt gets the full map and grid treatment. We are all in.

Inter Milan

The cool white and light aqua colourway lays bare the world map graphic, which runs across both sides of the shirt. A nice bit of detailing comes from the club crest, which is also given the aqua treatment, sitting on top of Italy on the map to signify the roots of the club.

Inter Milan

Inter are called Internazionale for good reason, the shirt represents unity and their long record of accepting players from all corners of the world as well as Italians, since being founded in 1908. Black detailing on the famous Nike swoosh and a ring around the club crest wraps up what is a classic.

Inter 2022-23 Away kit - how to buy

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

The Inter 2022-23 away kit was unveiled on August 11 and will be available to buy soon from Nike and PRO: Direct Soccer.