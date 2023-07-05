Inter Miami launch audacious attempt to link Eden Hazard up with Lionel Messi in MLS after Real Madrid exit

Inter Miami are trying to convince Eden Hazard to join the MLS side after the Belgian winger departed Real Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? After signing Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami have been flirting with a host of players and Hazard is the latest big name they have targeted, according to Relevo. The Belgium international would join Messi as one of the club's Designated Players should he agree to the switch, which allows them to sign players outside of their salary cap.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard had his contract at Madrid terminated last month and has been linked with a return to Belgium, though a switch to MLS or even retirement have also been touted as options for the winger, although he has suggested the latter isn't an option at the moment.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Hazard has insisted he does not want to retire, but he has not yet made a decision regarding his future. Belgian Pro League side Molenbeek are said to have made an offer to bring him back to his homeland, but Inter Miami hope they can lure him to MLS.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAZARD? The 32-year-old will enjoy time off with his family as he considers his options before making his next move.