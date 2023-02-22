Inter CEO Beppe Marotta suggests struggling Romelu Lukaku is overweight as he searches for form

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has made some blunt comments about Romelu Lukaku's fitness, but said he still has faith the striker can find his form.

Lukaku has three goals in all competitions

Only one full-90 appearance

Fitness concern for Inter

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku's weight has been called into question as a potential reason for his lack of goalscoring production in 2022-23. He has rarely lasted more than 70 minutes in matches this term and found the net just once since the start of November.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I have to say he has 103kg to carry around, so he needs to be in perfect physical shape to deliver and he is not there yet," Marotta told Sky Sport Italia. "He’s getting there and the coach is the best person to evaluate how he is doing and how he should be used. Games tend to last almost 100 minutes nowadays, so the players who come off the bench can be just as important as what I like to call their co-starters.

“Unfortunately, another problem with this anomalous season is the World Cup, which was midway through the first half of the campaign. I can see that participation in the World Cup affected many players, some feel it more than others, and Lukaku had an injury that meant he was reduced to practically a cameo at that tournament."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite the suggestion that Lukaku was struggling with his weight, the CEO added: “He is a great professional, he has so far been unfortunately unable to deliver what he wanted to, but we have faith there is time for him to make an impact for the rest of the season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku is at Inter on loan from Chelsea, but his second stint with the Italian team has not gone as well as the first. He did score from the penalty spot last weekend against Udinese but needs to do much more to help Inter hold on to their top-four position. The Serie A side are in second place but just five points ahead of fifth.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? Lukaku will get another chance to prove himself when Inter visit Bologna on Sunday.