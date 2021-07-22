Injury worry for Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos as he limps out of Spain clash with Egypt at Olympics

The 24-year-old midfielder suffered a knock during the first-half of his country's opening fixture at the Games in Tokyo

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos suffered an injury scare in Spain's opening clash of the 2020 Olympics against Egypt.

The 24-year-old was caught by a challenge from Taher Mohamed during the first-half at the Sapporo Dome.

He was unable to continue as a star-studded Spanish side start their bid for a gold medal, and will hope the problem is not too serious.

What happened to Ceballos?

The former Arsenal loanee, who has spent the last two seasons at Emirates Stadium, went in for a challenge as half-time approached in Tokyo.

Taher was receiving the ball on the turn and was unaware of Ceballos' presence as he closed in. The Egyptian's foot subsequently planted onto the ankle of his opponent.

The incident in question was checked by VAR, with match referee Adham Makhadmeh advised to take a look at a pitchside monitor.

After a lengthy break in play for treatment and assessment, a yellow card was shown to Taher.

While he was free to continue, Ceballos' afternoon was brought to a premature conclusion as he was forced from the field and replaced by Jon Moncayola of Osasuna.

Any other fitness concerns?

Ceballos was not the only Spanish star to pick up a knock against Egypt.

Prior to his departure late in the first-half, Oscar Mingueza had already headed for an enforced break. The Barcelona defender lasted just 20 minutes before making way for Jesus Vallejo.

