New injury nightmare for Liverpool with Robertson out of Scotland's Nations League clash

The Reds defender picked up a hamstring injury in his country's historic win over Serbia on Thursday

Andy Robertson has not been included in the squad for their Nations League encounter with Slovakia.

The defender picked up a hamstring injury during Scotland’s dramatic penalty shootout win over on Thursday to secure their place at next summer’s European Championship.

In his post-match interview, Robertson said his hamstring seized late in the game but that he was next in line to take a penalty, only for David Marshall to repel Aleksandar Mitrovic from 12 yards to book Scotland’s place at a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup in .

Scotland coach Steve Clarke revealed ahead of the game with Slovakia on Sunday that Robertson was a doubt on account of his hamstring injury.

“Andy Robertson is the most doubtful out of the ones who have a wee question mark over them,” Clarke said.

The team to face Slovakia in Trnava that was confirmed on Sunday afternoon failed to include Scotland’s captain, who did not feature among the list of substitutes either.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be monitoring the situation, as left-back Robertson is a key member of his side.

Klopp is already without long-term injury victim Virgil van Dijk, who was joined in the treatment room by fellow central defender Joe Gomez who damaged a knee on international duty with .

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho also side-lined, Klopp is facing the prospect of taking on after the international break without any of his first choice back line.

Klopp will be hopeful that Robertson has been left out as a precaution but will know more in the coming days.

After the Nations League game with Slovakia, Scotland travel to Israel in the same competition. Klopp will hope that Robertson does not make the long trip to Israel for Wednesday's game, which comes four days ahead of the Foxes’ visit to Anfield in the Premier League.

Scotland currently sit at the top of Nations League Group B2 on 10 points, which is four more than second-placed side . One win from their remaining two games would be enough to secure top spot in the pool.