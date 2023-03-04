Another injury blow for Chelsea! Reece James ruled out of crucial clash with Leeds to heap problems on Graham Potter

Chelsea full-back Reece James has been ruled out of the Blues' home clash against Leeds United clash due to a tight hamstring.

WHAT HAPPENED? The club confirmed the news with an official statement that read: "Reece James is out of today's match with Leeds United due to a tight hamstring. The defender played the full 90 minutes at Tottenham last weekend and has trained with the Blues throughout the week, however, he did miss Friday's session."

Potter said the England international was a doubt for the match during his press conference on Friday and has since confirmed he will definitely not feature at Stamford Bridge. He told the club's official website: "Reece is feeling a bit of tightness which is sometimes understandable coming back from injury. We have been assessing him this week and feel it is too soon for the game today. There is a strong chance he will be available for Tuesday [against Borussia Dortmund] but this game comes too soon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thiago Silva has already been ruled out for more than a month due to knee ligament damage, while Mason Mount is also unavailable for the Leeds clash because of an abdominal issue.

WHAT NEXT? The Blues, who have failed to register a win in their last six matches in all competitions, will face Leeds on Saturday before hosting Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.