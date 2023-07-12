Imminent Arsenal signing Declan Rice has posted pictures of himself training alongside Portugal stars Raphael Leao, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Cancelo.

Rice doing individual training during pre-season

Training alongside Portuguese stars

Imminent transfer to Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international midfielder is seemingly putting himself through a training programme alongside the trio of Portugal internationals in their home country, before they each link up with their respective clubs for pre-season proper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Chelsea academy player won the Europa Conference League with West Ham in the 2022-23 season and has long been linked with a move away from the Hammers. West Ham are demanding a big fee for their captain, who is expected to join Arsenal for £105 million ($136m) - although the deal has been held up by bureaucracy and West Ham are said to be growing frustrated with the situation.

WHAT NEXT FOR RICE? The Hammers captain will be hoping to resolve his future as soon as possible, which could mean he will join up with his new team-mates immediately rather than make a forced return to the London Stadium.