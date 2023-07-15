'That's why I joined' - Ilkay Gundogan reveals why he swapped Manchester City for Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan has explained why he has joined Barcelona from Manchester City, explaining that he wants to help improve the club's youngsters.

Gundogan has joined Barca from City

Midfielder explains reasons for move

Hoping to bring experience to Camp Nou

WHAT HAPPENED? Gundogan left City after winning the treble under Pep Guardiola last season, making the move as a free agent after his contract at the Etihad Stadium expired. He has now explained that he is excited to link up with such a young squad, and is aiming to help the likes of Gavi, Pedri, and Ansu Fati reach their full potential.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after arriving at Barcelona, Gundogan said: "It's a dream come true. I remember myself being a child and watching the Barca under Pep and (Frank) Rijkaard, and since then I'm following the club for nearly all the seasons through. Obviously, I've been here a few times, been at the stadium a few times, I've played here and came also as a spectator and now I feel very proud and I'm very happy to be part of this club.

"I expect great football, I think there's a lot of potential in the team, we have a very young squad and I hope that I can, with my experience, help the younger players to bring them to the next level, I think the base is there, the potential is there, we just need to show it next season and that's why I came, that's why I joined. I'm full of motivation and dedication."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While City swept all before them last season, Barcelona were equally dominant in La Liga, winning the title by 10 points from second-placed Real Madrid. Gundogan has won the league title in both England and Germany, and will aim to add the Spanish top-flight to his bulging trophy cabinet.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona play the likes of Juventus, Arsenal, and Tottenham in pre-season and Gundogan will hope to be involved.