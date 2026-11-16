'I am going to get him in the locker room!' – Ibrahima Konate fumes over late goal against Turkiye

France centre-back Ibrahima Konate has voiced his frustration over a sloppy late goal conceded against Turkiye. Despite securing first place in Group A1, Konaté insisted that Les Bleus must maintain higher concentration levels moving forward.
Securing top spot in Group A1
France concluded their international break with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Turkiye at the Matmut Atlantique, sealing first place in UEFA Nations League Group A1. Zinedine Zidane's men capitalized on an early own goal and a clinical finish from substitute Eli Junior Kroupi to secure the result, edging out Belgium for top spot.
Slide 2: Taking positives from a fast-paced week
Speaking to TF1 after the match, returning centre-back Ibrahima Konate reflected on the physical demands of the week and the team's positive response following their defeat to Italy.
"We’ll take the result. After the defeat in Italy, it was important to win and qualify," Konate stated.
"We always need to improve, that’s clear, but our second half was better in terms of pressing, in what the coach asked us to do. That’s a positive point."
Praising staff management and squad depth
Konate also highlighted how well the coaching staff managed the players' workloads during a punishing schedule across European clubs.
"It’s still very new with the coach, we’ll continue to work. It was an extremely fast-paced week; every club should thank the coach. He thought of everything so we wouldn’t get too tired," Konate added.
"We showed some good things during these two matches. At 2-0, we could still score or hold onto the lead."
Locker room warning over defensive lapse
Despite the successful qualification, Konate made no secret of his anger regarding Abdulkerim Bardakci's late injury-time header for Turkiye.
"I can take responsibility for the corner we conceded. But afterwards, it’s stupid not to mark your player," Konate warned.
"I don’t know who it is, but I’m going to get him in the locker room." Les Bleus will head into the March quarter-finals with high standards and plenty of motivation to tighten up.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.