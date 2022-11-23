'I would like to play for a Spanish club' - Liverpool's Luis Diaz reveals transfer 'dream'

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has admitted that he harbours dreams to join a Spanish team in the future.

Diaz reveals 'childish' La Liga ambition

But currently has full focus on Liverpool

Barcelona considered signing him in January

WHAT HAPPENED? The Colombia international has been an important member of Jurgen Klopp's side since his January move from Porto, but has not featured for Liverpool since he sustained a knee injury against Arsenal on October 9. Diaz has a long-term contract with the Reds, but has now revealed that he would like to try his luck in La Liga if the opportunity comes along.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I would like to play for a Spanish club that has always attracted my family’s attention, but it is more of a childish dream,” Diaz said during an interview with Colombian magazine SoHo.

However, he was quick to add that currently, his focus is completely on Liverpool. "Now I only think about lifting trophies and making history with Liverpool, which is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I am very grateful for the opportunity they have given me," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, recently revealed that the Catalan club were also in pursuit of the winger in January, but ended up missing out due to their economic situation. The La Liga giants ended up signing Raphinha from Leeds in the last transfer window and managed to tie Ousmane Dembele down to a new contract.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR DIAZ? The 25-year-old is continuing with his recovery in Colombia from a knee injury and will hope to return to action for Liverpool once domestic football resumes following the World Cup in late December.