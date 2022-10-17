'I know how to deal with it' - Mount claims he didn't sweat Premier League goal drought after match-winning brace against Villa

Mason Mount speaks out on breaking his Premier League goal drought for Chelsea in 2022-23 after an impressive brace that helped defeat Aston Villa.

Mount was without a goal in nine league games

Scored twice against Villa in 2-0 victory

Midfielder points to mental strength

WHAT HAPPENED? A close-range finish following a Tyrone Mings error and a powerful free-kick from distance saw Mount get off the mark in the Premier League as he helped his side secure a 2-0 win over Aston Villa away from home.

WHAT THEY SAID: About his recent dry spell in front of goal, Mount told the club's official website: “You never want to start the season without scoring for that long, but it happened to me last season, so I know how to deal with it."

The 23-year-old pointed to his mental strength in tough situations, stating: "I don’t want it to happen, but it doesn’t bother me too much. I’m mentally strong, I stuck at it, and eventually in my head I’m thinking they’re going to come.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount is the only outfield player to start every Premier League match under new manager Graham Potter, who is now unbeaten in six matches since joining from Brighton in September. Crucially for Mount, England manager Gareth Southgate was watching on from the stands at Villa Park, giving the midfielder a real chance at a starting berth in Qatar 2022.

DID YOU KNOW? While Mount may have only just broken his Premier League scoring duck this season, he leads Chelsea's rankings in terms of assists, with three so far in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUNT? Mount will be looking to feature again for Potter as Chelsea's busy schedule continues. They travel to west London rivals Brentford on Wednesday before hosting Manchester United in a blockbuster clash on 22 October.