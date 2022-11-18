'I didn't expect it' - Conor Gallagher surprised by England call-up for World Cup

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher says he was surprised when he got called up to the England squad for the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? England manager Gareth Southgate named him in the squad for the tournament in Qatar, but the 22-year-old says he did not expect the call to come because of his and Chelsea's struggles this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: “To be honest, I didn’t expect it. Obviously, I was hoping there was a chance but I was a little bit surprised," he said. “I’ve not played consistent football with Chelsea and, as a team, Chelsea have not played great this season - we’ve definitely got a lot to improve and I am sure we will.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Southgate clearly has faith in Gallagher, and he'll be needing the midfielder to replicate the form he showed at Crystal Palace to boost England's chance of winning what will be a grueling tournament in the Qatari heat.

WHAT NEXT FOR GALLAGHER: Qatar 2022 will be Gallagher's first World Cup and although he may not be a nailed-on starter, Southgate will need to use his full squad if he's hoping to win what's going to be a demanding tournament.