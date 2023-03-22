'I Am Georgina': Release date, how to watch & trailer for Netflix documentary about Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend

Georgina Rodriguez was catapulted into the public consciousness when she became Cristiano Ronaldo's love interest

Cristiano Ronaldo's life away from the football pitch was the subject of a 2015 documentary film and now his partner Georgina Rodriguez has her own Netflix documentary series.

Season one of 'I Am Georgina' was released in 2022, with season two following in 2023 and it is sure to interest fans of Ronaldo as well as those who are interested in the worlds of fashion or are simply drawn in by the intrigue of celebrity culture.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new production, including how to watch and what it's about.

What is 'I Am Georgina' about?

I Am Georgina is a documentary series about Georgina Rodriguez, the long-term girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In its blurb describing the documentary, Netflix urges viewers to "Join Georgina Rodriguez - mom, influencer, businesswoman and Cristiano Ronaldo's partner - in this emotional and in-depth portrait of her daily life."

Episodes in the documentary series include reflections on how she met Ronaldo, the search for a dress to wear at the Cannes Film Festival and a trip to Budapest to watch Portugal at Euro 2020.

Time with family, birthday parties and an emotional return to her hometown also feature in the episode list.

When is 'I Am Georgina' released?

Season two of I Am Georgina will be released on March 24, 2023.

The first season was released on January 27, 2022, so it is available to watch right now.

I Am Georgina episodes

Season one

There are six episodes in the first season of I Am Georgina. You can see the episode titles and run-times below.

Episode Title Run time 1 The day that changed my life... 39 minutes 2 Blink, and you'll miss it... 41 minutes 3 Hectic days 40 minutes 4 Football, holidays and gender reveal... 39 minutes 5 Back to the beginning 41 minutes 6 New city, new plans and good news... 43 minutes

Season two

Episodes for season two have not aired yet.

How to watch & stream 'I Am Georgina'

I Am Georgina is only available to watch on Netflix, so you will need a subscription to stream the documentary.

A basic subscription to Netflix costs £5.99 a month in the United Kingdom, with a standard deal costing £9.99 a month and the premium package priced at £13.99.

In the United States, a basic Netflix subscription costs $9.99 a month, while standard costs $15.49 a month and the premium package will set you back $19.99 a month.

You can find out more about signing up to Netflix on the official website.

I Am Georgina trailer

The trailer for season one of the I Am Georgina documentary can be watched in the video above. Try watching at this link if it doesn't play.

It begins with the subject's voice dubbed over scenes of celebrity lifestyle: "My name is Georgina Rodriguez. I am 27 years old. Five years ago, my life changed."

As well as scenes with Ronaldo and their children, the trailer promises one-to-one interviews with Rodriguez, her friends and colleagues.

The trailer for season two can be watched in the video below. Watch it here if the video doesn't play.

Further reading