How to watch & live stream the Asian Cup 2019 final & semi-finals in the US

Soccer fans in the United States won't miss out on the finale of the first major international tournament of 2019 with DAZN

The 2019 Asian Cup is headed into the final stages with just four teams left in the continental competition.

Iran, Japan, Qatar and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the remaining contenders fighting it out for the right to be crowned champions.

Holders Australia were knocked out by home side UAE in the quarter-finals, a result which will undoubtedly give Alberto Zaccheroni's men confidence.

Meanwhile, South Korea, who were among the favourites, bowed out against Qatar. Iran defeated China and Japan overcame Vietnam in the other quarter-finals.

Soccer fans in the United States will be delighted to learn that they will be able to watch all of the upcoming matches live and for free with DAZN.

With games building towards a crescendo, Goal tells you how to watch, when the games are and everything you need to know.

Click here to sign up for DAZN and get round-the-clock access to live and on-demand video content.

When are the Asian Cup 2019 semi-finals?

Date Match Time (ET) Venue January 28, 2019 Iran vs Japan 9am Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain January 29, 2019 Qatar vs UAE 9am Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The 2019 Asian Cup semi-finals will take place on January 28 and January 29.

Iran face Japan in the first semi-final on January 28 and that game is set to kick off at 9am ET (2pm GMT). Al Ain's Hazza bin Zayed Stadium is the venue.

The second semi-final - between Qatar and the UAE - will be held at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 29. That game also kicks off at 9am ET (2pm GMT).

When is the Asian Cup 2019 final?

The final of the 2019 Asian Cup is scheduled to take place on February 1.

It will be held at the 45,000-capacity Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and the game will get under way at 9am ET.

Winners from the two semi-finals will lock horns for the chance to get their hands on the gold.

Japan are the most successful team in the history of the tournament and they are chasing their fifth title, having last won in 2011.

Iran are close behind with three titles to their name, but they have not lifted the trophy since 1976.

Neither Qatar nor hosts UAE have won the competition, but the latter did finish runners-up to Saudi Arabia in the 1996 edition.

How to watch & stream Asian Cup 2019 live

In order to watch the remainder of the 2019 Asian Cup live and for free, fans in the US should sign up to DAZN, which can be done by clicking here.

Users will be able to avail of a 30-day free trial of the service, which will allow them access to the semi-finals and final of the tournament.

Soccer fans in Canada will also be able to get the service via DAZN Canada, meaning there is no need to miss a moment, whether you're in Montreal or Minneapolis.

What is DAZN?

DAZN (pronounced 'Da-Zone') is a sports streaming service which offers fans across the world the chance to stream some of their favourite competitions live online.

Launched in 2016, DAZN services a number of countries across the world, including Germany, Austria, Japan, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and Brazil, as well as the US.

Can I watch other sports on DAZN?

Yes. In the US, fans who sign up to DAZN's 30-day free trial will also be able to stream other sports live as well as soccer.

Boxing and mixed martials arts can be watched live through the services, with promotions such as Bellator, Golden Boy and Matchroom Sport available.

Major League Baseball is also available on DAZN's US service, with live coverage and highlights.