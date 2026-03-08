Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga Portugal
team-logoBenfica
Estadio da Luz
team-logoFC Porto
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONS
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Benfica vs FC Porto Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Benfica and FC Porto, as well as kick-off time and team news

It's a massive day in Portugal with leaders Porto travelling to Lisbon giants Benfica. Can 'The Special One' pull a rabbit out of a hat to keep his side in the title race?

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Benfica vs FC Porto as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo
InternationalBet365

How to watch Benfica vs FC Porto with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

Benfica vs FC Porto kick-off time

crest
Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal
Estadio da Luz

Benfica vs FC Porto will kick off on 8 Mar 2026 at 13:00 EST and 18:00 GMT.

Match preview

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest clashes between the two rivals in recent memory. Porto sits at the summit, three points clear of Sporting in second and seven ahead of Benfica in third. A home win would breathe new life into the title race for Jose Mourinho's Benfica, against the side he managed to Champions League glory all the way back in 2019. 

Amazingly, Benfica are the only team yet to be beaten in one of Europe's top six leagues, but a tally of seven draws has cost them dearly. 

TOPSHOT-FBL-POR-LIGA-PORTO-AROUCAGetty Images

Francesco Farioli's Porto has arguably the best defence in the world, with just eight goals conceded in 24 league matches, even after an injury to veteran defender Thiago Silva. Top scorer, Samu, is doubtful for this clash too. 

Can Mr Mourinho produce a timely masterclass in the Portuguese capital?

Mourinho BenficaGetty Images

Team news & squads

Benfica vs FC Porto Probable lineups

BenficaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestPOR
1
A. Trubin
4
A. Silva
26
S. Dahl
17
A. Dedic
30
N. Otamendi
27
Rafa Silva
5
E. Barrenechea
21
A. Schjelderup
18
L. Barreiro
25
G. Prestianni
14
V. Pavlidis
99
D. Costa
13
P. Rosario
74
F. Moura
21
D. Prpic
20
A. Costa
86
R. Mora
22
A. Varela
42
S. Fofana
11
Pepe
29
T. Moffi
7
W. Gomes

4-3-3

PORAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Mourinho

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Farioli

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

BEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

POR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BEN

Last 5 matches

POR

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Benfica vs FC Porto today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0