Champions League
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
team-logoTottenham
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news

Premier League crisis club Tottenham Hotspur visit the Wanda Metropolitano for Tuesday's Champions League Round of 16 first leg with Atletico Madrid.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham will kick off on 10 Mar 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT. 

Match preview

Spurs won five matches in the league phase, including statement 2-0 victories over Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt to finish above all of PSG, Barcelona, Man City, Real Madrid and Chelsea in the 36-team table. However, things are going dismally for the Europa League holders in the Premier League. The North Londoners are just a point above the relegation zone with nine matches to play. They're winless in the EPL in 2026, their worst start to a calendar year since 1935. 

Now, against all odds, they go in search of a fourth straight UCL victory and a sixth clean sheet from their last seven in the tournament. 

Finishing three points and 10 places worse off than Tottenham in the league-phase, Atleti survived a massive scare against Club Brugge, winning 7-4 in a chaotic playoff tie. Saturday's 3-2 win over Real Sociedad was their fourth consecutive win at the Wanda Metropolitano, scoring at least three times in all of those wins. 

Key stats & injury news

Wilson Odobert, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Ben Davies, Lucas Bergvall, Mohammed Kudus and Rodrigo Bentancur are all absent for Spurs, but Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are available despite domestic suspensions.

Antoine Griezmann's assist against Sociedad was his 300th career goal involvement for Atleti. 

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Probable lineups

Atletico MadridHome team crest

13
J. Oblak
17
D. Hancko
3
M. Ruggeri
18
M. Pubill
14
M. Llorente
6
Koke
20
G. Simeone
22
A. Lookman
5
J. Cardoso
7
A. Griezmann
19
J. Alvarez
1
G. Vicario
4
K. Danso
37
M. van de Ven
17
C. Romero
23
P. Porro
11
M. Tel
7
X. Simons
6
J. Palhinha
29
P. Sarr
14
A. Gray
19
D. Solanke

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

Injuries and Suspended players

Form

ATM
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

TOT
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

