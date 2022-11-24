How to watch World Cup 2022 on the BBC: Channel, online streaming & every live game listed
As is tradition, the BBC will be broadcasting many matches in this World Cup. In all, they will screen 33 live fixtures across 28 days in Qatar. They willshare the entirety of the broadcasting schedule with ITV.
UK-based supporters will have free access to watch all the drama unfold, so long as they are covered by a TV licence.
Fans will also benefit from the flexibility of their streaming service, BBC iPlayer, with the option to watch live or later at their convenience.
In this article, we give you a breakdown of what to expect from the BBC over the coming weeks of football.
Which World Cup games will be shown on the BBC?
While an exhaustive list of matches is yet to be confirmed for the knockout rounds, 24 group-stage fixtures have been announced.
BBC will have the first pick of the semi-finals in the tournament, alongside three last-16 encounters, two quarter-finals, and the World Cup Final on December 18.
Here is the BBC’s World Cup group stage schedule.
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (GMT)
|Nov 20
|Qatar 0-2 Ecuador
|4pm
|Nov 21
|England 6-2 Iran
|1pm
|Nov 22
|Mexico 0-0 Poland
|4pm
|Nov 22
|France 4-1 Australia
|7pm
|Nov 23
|Belgium 1-0 Canada
|7pm
|Nov 24
|Uruguay vs South Korea
|1pm
|Nov 24
|Brazil vs Serbia
|7pm
|Nov 25
|Qatar vs Senegal
|1pm
|Nov 26
|Tunisia vs Australia
|10am
|Nov 27
|Belgium vs Morocco
|1pm
|Nov 27
|Croatia vs Canada
|4pm
|Nov 27
|Spain vs Germany
|7pm
|Nov 28
|South Korea vs Ghana
|1pm
|Nov 29
|Iran vs USA
|7pm
|Nov 29
|Wales vs England
|7pm
|Nov 30
|Tunisia vs France
|3pm
|Nov 30
|Australia vs Denmark
|3pm
|Nov 30
|Poland vs Argentina
|7pm
|Nov 30
|Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
|7pm
|Dec 1
|Canada vs Morocco
|4pm
|Dec 1
|Croatia vs Belgium
|4pm
|Dec 2
|Ghana vs Uruguay
|4pm
|Dec 2
|South Korea vs Portugal
|4pm
What will the BBC World Cup coverage be like?
Match of the day mainstay and ex-England player Gary Lineker will serve as one of two lead presenters for the tournament. The other is Gabby Logan, who won broadcast sports presenter of the year in 2022. Match of the day 2 presenter, Mark Chapman, will also share hosting duties.
As always, the BBC will supplement the action on the pitch with a panel of some of the sport’s most iconic names as part of their pre and post-match analysis package.
Highlights of non-live fixtures will also be available on BBC One and iPlayer throughout the tournament.
The BBC Sport YouTube channel will also screen match highlights.
Aside from the live matches, fans can also expect documentaries, news coverage and podcasts.
To keep viewers up to date (that are on the move) pundits will provide behind-the-scenes content on BBC’s various social platforms.
There will be two of the aforementioned World Cup documentaries on show. One will document the prodigious talent of Lionel Messi and the other a deep dive into ‘how to win the World Cup’. You can view both programmes on BBC TV and via BBC iPlayer.
A save 56 years in the making! 🇧🇪— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 23, 2022
📺📻📲 Watch Belgium v Canada on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds and more on the @BBCSport app#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/U2VogUezvh
Which pundits will feature in BBC’s World Cup line-up?
BBC routinely pull some of the most well-known footballing stars out of the hat for World Cups. This tournament will be no different.
Joining Lineker, Logan and Chapman will be a whole host of former players. Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Jermaine Jenas, Micah Richards and Alex Scott with Danny Gabbidon, Ian Rush and Ashley Williams will all feature.
Additionally, the likes of Vincent Kompany, Didier Drogba, Laura Georges, Jürgen Klinsmann, Mark Schwarzer, Gilberto Silva and Pablo Zabaleta will also be on hand to provide their insight.
Who will be on World Cup commentary for BBC games?
The BBC has named an experienced off-camera team to provide match commentary.
Lead commentators
Guy Mowbray, Steve Wilson, Jonathan Pearce, Steve Bower, Robyn Cowen, Alistair Bruce Ball, Simon Davies, Ian Dennis, Pien Meulensteen, Conor McNamara, John Murray, Mark Scott and Vicki Sparks.
Co-commentators
Karen Bardsley, James Collins, Dion Dublin, Maz Farookhi, Danny Gabbidon, Jermaine Jenas, Martin Keown, Jayne Ludlow, Clinton Morrison, Danny Murphy, Robbie Savage, Peter Schmeichel and Stephen Warnock.
Where can viewers find BBC One?
Here is a list of providers and channel numbers.
|Provider
|BBC One Channel Number
|Freeview
|101
|Sky
|101
|Virgin Media
|101
|BT
|1
Where can viewers find BBC iPlayer?
BBC coverage will also be available through their online platform, for those who prefer to stream games.
It is worth remembering that viewers will need to follow a few steps to access match action.
Fans will need to log in to their BBC iPlayer account (or register for one if needed) before they can start watching. A valid email address is needed to confirm registration, plus an acknowledgement of a TV licence.
You can find a link to BBC iPlayer here.
