Werder Bremen will lean on the passionate support of their home crowd as they attempt to derail Bayern Munich's relentless pursuit of the Bundesliga title and ease their own relegation worries.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Wohninvest WESERSTADION

Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich will kick off on 14 Feb 2026 at 14:30 GMT and 09:30 EST.

Match Preview

Werder Bremen are enduring their longest winless run in the Bundesliga since returning to the top flight in 2022, having gone 11 matches without a victory (four draws, seven losses). Bremen currently sit 16th in the Bundesliga, occupying the relegation playoff spot, and a win over Bayern Munich would provide a crucial three points to potentially climb out of the danger zone, boost morale and offer a major upset to ease their relegation fears.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, Bayern have regained momentum in their Bundesliga title pursuit after securing a vital victory over Hoffenheim, ending a rare two-match winless streak in the league and restoring confidence ahead of their trip to Bremen. With the Bavarians now holding a three-point lead at the top of the table, a win at the Weserstadion would further solidify their grip on first place, widen the gap over challengers like Borussia Dortmund, and keep their relentless chase for another championship firmly on course.

Injuries, key stats

Getty Images

Mitchell Weiser, Amos Pieper, Maximilian Wöber, Victor Boniface, and Leonardo Bittencourt are all on Bremen's injury list, but Niklas Stark is available for selection.

Bayern, on the other hand, have a clean bill of health, with no players sidelined due to injury, but Michael Olise will miss out due to a yellow-card accumulation suspension.

The last 10 meetings between Bremen and Bayern have seen the Bavarians dominate with decisive victories in nearly all encounters, including multiple away wins at the Weserstadion and home triumphs.

Bremen managed only a single upset victory in that span amid Bayern's overwhelming historical superiority in the fixture.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: