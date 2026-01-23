This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LaLiga
team-logoVillarreal
Estadio de la Ceramica
team-logoReal Madrid
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Villarreal vs Real Madrid LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Villarreal and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid returns to the bread and butter of a LaLiga title race with Barcelona when they travel to Villarreal's Estadio de la Ceramica. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Villarreal vs Real Madrid, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAESPN Deportes
UKPremier Sports
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaTSN+
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Villarreal vs Real Madrid free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Villarreal vs Real Madrid kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and Real Madrid kicks off on 24 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT. 

Match preview

It's easy to forget that Villarreal are still in the LaLiga title race, such has been the nature of their form in recent weeks. They've lost five of their last seven across all competitions, including three of their last four at Estadio de la Ceramica. They're also without a clean sheet in six LaLiga matches.

Los Blancos picked up a 6-1 win over Monaco in Alvaro Arbeloa's first Champions League match in the dugout for the 15-time European champions. This followed a 2-0 win over Levante in LaLiga, so there are signs Arbeloa is settling into his role after replacing Xabi Alonso. 

Real Madrid CF v Levante UD - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images

Injuries, suspensions, key stats

Pau Cabanes and Willy Kambwana are out with long-term injuries, while Santiago Mourino and Santi Comesana are both out suspended.

Real Madrid defenders Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy are still out with long-term issues. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in training. Antonio Rudiger and Rodrygo are doubtful for this match, and Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended.

Kylian Mbappe hit 50 LaLiga goals in 53 matches; only Cristiano Ronaldo has hit that mark quicker.

Kylian MbappeGetty

Team news & squads

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

VillarrealHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestRMA
1
L. Junior
8
J. Foyth
26
P. Navarro
12
R. Veiga
23
S. Cardona
20
A. Moleiro
18
P. Gueye
10
D. Parejo
17
T. Buchanan
9
G. Mikautadze
7
G. Moreno
1
T. Courtois
18
A. Carreras
24
D. Huijsen
8
F. Valverde
17
R. Asencio
6
E. Camavinga
15
A. Guler
7
Vinicius Junior
30
F. Mastantuono
5
J. Bellingham
10
K. Mbappe

4-2-3-1

RMAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Garcia

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Arbeloa

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

VIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

VIL

Last 5 matches

RMA

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

7

Goals scored

15
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

