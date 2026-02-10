Tottenham Hotspur are in desperate need of a win against struggling Newcastle United to avoid being dragged into a serious relegation battle.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Tottenham vs Newcastle United as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Tottenham vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham and Newcastle United will kick off on 10 Feb 2026 at 19:30 GMT and 14:30 EST.

Match Preview

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League struggles persisted with a loss at Manchester United, extending their winless run to seven matches in the top flight. Sitting 15th in the table with 29 points, just six points above the relegation zone, a win over Newcastle United would provide crucial breathing room and distance them further from the drop.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United's Premier League struggles have deepened with a winless run stretching to four matches, featuring three successive defeats, including a 3-2 home loss to Brentford, and one draw. The Magpies sit 12th in the table with 33 points, and a victory at Tottenham would provide a much-needed boost to their fading top-six ambitions.

Injuries, key stats

Tottenham Hotspur are dealing with a severe injury crisis with key players, including James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, Pedro Porro, Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Lucas Bergvall, Kevin Danso, and Mohammed Kudus all sidelined.

Furthermore, captain Cristian Romero is suspended for four matches following his red card against Manchester United.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are also grappling with a significant injury list, with key players including Anthony Gordon, Joelinton, Tino Livramento, Fabian Schär, and Emil Krafth all sidelined.

Lewis Miley remains a doubt, but there are no suspension concerns for the Magpies.

Newcastle are enjoying a strong recent record against Tottenham in the Premier League, remaining unbeaten in their last four games with three wins and one draw. The Magpies have dominated this fixture lately, claiming victories in key matches, including a 2-1 away win earlier this season.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

