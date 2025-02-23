How to watch Junto Nakatani vs David Cuellar: Date, time, streaming links & more

Don’t miss your chance to see one of the world’s best pound-for-pound boxers in action this February

No one likes Mondays, well not on the whole, but we'll make an exception this week as we're set for a boxing bonanza in Japan, with two unbeaten ring stars going head-to-head at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. Mexico’s David Cuellar takes on WBC titleholder Junto Nakatani in a blockbuster bantamweight bout. In fact, it’s a bantamweight banquet in the Japanese capital, with two other notable bouts from that division, as Seiya Tsutsumi defends his WBA title against Daigo Higa and rising star Tenshin Nasukawa takes on Jason Moloney.

Japan’s Junto Nakatani is regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet who has held world titles at three different weight classes: flyweight, super flyweight and now bantamweight, and he has some very ambitious goals for the coming year. He’s spoken about dethroning fellow bantamweight titleholders and Japanese countrymen Ryosuke Nishida (IBF), Seiya Tsutsumi (WBA) and Yoshiki Takei (WBO). All boxing fans though are dreaming of one day seeing the ultimate clash between Nakatani and Naoya Inoue.

Nakatani is returning to the Ariake Arena, where he was last seen defending his world title for a second time, dominating and stopping Tasana Salapat in the sixth round of their October clash. That came after his one-round obliteration of Vincent Astrolabio last summer. Nakatani, who is nicknamed ‘Ai no Kenshi’ (which translates to ‘Fighter of Love’) also stopped Alexandro Santiago when claiming the WBC title twelve months ago. It maintained the Japanese star’s impressive KO record, as 22 of his 29 successes to date have come within the distance.

Article continues below

Despite his stature and impressive record, Nakatani won’t be underestimating his opponent, David Cuellar, who also boasts a good stoppage percentage. The unbeaten Mexican has a similar record to the champion’s, having won all of his 28 fights to date. Although this will be Cuellar’s first title fight, he has produced the goods against some notable opponents like Luis Concepcion and Jose Velasquez in the past 18 months. He is entering the lion’s den and fighting overseas for the very first time, but the man they call ‘El General’ is 5-0 since moving up to bantamweight and could prove a tough nut to crack.

Let GOAL guide you through all the vital information you need ahead of the Nakatani vs Cuellar showdown in Tokyo, including start times and how you can watch or stream all the live action.

When is Junto Nakatani vs David Cuellar?

Date Monday, February 24 Location Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan Time ESPN+ show starts at 3 AM ET (5 PM JST) Sky Sports 8 AM GMT Main event ring walks (approx) 6 AM ET 11 AM GMT 8 PM JST

The Ariake Arena is a multi-sport venue located in Tokyo, Japan, which opened in 2020 and can house up to 15,000 spectators. It was constructed to replace the Differ Ariake, which was closed and demolished in June 2018. The Ariake Arena was one of the six permanent facilities designed to be built in the Tokyo district of Ariake to host the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The arena served as the volleyball venue for those Olympics and has since been used for sporting events and concerts.

How to watch Junto Nakatani vs David Cuellar in the US

In the United States, Nakatani vs Cuellar will be broadcast on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $11.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $16.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $26.99) and 1 year costs $119.99.

How to watch Junto Nakatani vs David Cuellar in the UK

In the UK, Nakatani vs Cuellar will be shown live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports+. You can add Sky Sports online or through the My Sky app anytime if you're an existing Sky customer. The package starts from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, allowing viewers to watch many more live events across various sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sports on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android.

Existing or new Sky Sports subscribers can stream Berinchyk vs Davis and all Sky boxing cards via the Sky Go App. This is free if you’re already a Sky Sports TV customer. It’s available for Apple, Android, Firestick, Roku, and game consoles. Again, 24-hour access to Sky Go is £14.99, while 1 month's access costs £34.99.

Watch Junto Nakatani vs David Cuellar from anywhere with a VPN

If Nakatani vs Cuellar isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Junto Nakatani vs David Cuellar Fight Card

Weight class Fight Bantamweight (WBC title) Junto Nakatani vs David Cuellar Bantamweight (WBA title) Seiya Tsutsumi vs Daigo Higa Bantamweight Tenshin Nasukawa vs Jason Moloney Middleweight Eigoro Akai vs Ryuya Moriai Featherweight Hayato Aiko vs Yuki Sato Lightweight Ryosuke Kiuchi vs Fuentes Kitajima

Junto Nakatani professional boxing stats

Age: 27

27 Height: 5' 7" / 170 cm

5' 7" / 170 cm Reach: 66.9" / 170 cm

66.9" / 170 cm Total fights: 29

29 Record: 29-0-0

29-0-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 76

David Cuellar professional boxing stats