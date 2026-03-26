Slovakia welcome Kosovo to Bratislava for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match, with the winner to host either Turkey or Romania for a spot at football's most prestigious tournament.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Slovakia vs Kosovo as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Slovakia vs Kosovo with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Slovakia vs Kosovo kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 2nd Round National Football Stadium

Slovakia vs Kosovo will kick off on 26 Mar 2026 at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Despite a hefty 6-0 defeat to Germany on the final matchday of Group A qualifying, Slovakia finished second and remained in the hunt for a first appearance at the finals since 2010. They relied heavily on their home form, with five unanswered goals in three home victories, extending their unbeaten run at home to eight games (W6, D2).

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Kosovo's quest for a first World Cup appearance as an independent nation continues apace. Their tally of three wins in Group B was triple the number they had managed in 18 matches across their first two qualification campaigns. A defeat away to Switzerland saw them enter the playoff path, but they have claimed a win in their three other games played away from home or on neutral soil since the start of 2025. That sequence includes impressive clean sheets in Sweden and Slovenia.

The winners here will face either Romania or Turkey for a place at the finals.

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Key stats & injury news

Slovakia are unable to call upon the services of Lubomir Satka, with the centre-back breaking a bone in his hand earlier this month.

23-year-old Kosovo star Fisnik Asllani has netted eight goals and provided five assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances for Hoffenheim this season.

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Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovakia vs Kosovo today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: