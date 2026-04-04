While América is fighting to secure a spot in the Liguilla (playoffs), Santos is currently languishing at the bottom of the table.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Santos Laguna vs CF America as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs CF America with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Santos Laguna vs CF America kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Nuevo Corona

Santos Laguna vs CF America will kick off on 4 Apr 2026 at 23:00 EST.

Match preview

Las Águilas are coming off a frustrating 1-0 loss to Pumas and will want to bounce back here against Santos. They've not lost to this weekend's hosts in 11 meetings, so they'll be confident they can extend that.

Under manager Omar Tapia, the Guerreros have struggled, conceding a league-high 30 goals in 12 outings. However, a 2-1 win over Puebla last time out will inject some confidence into the side.

Key stats & injury news

For Santos, Bruno Amione is suspended, while Carlos Gruezo and Anthony Lozano are sidelined with injuries.

América's Luis Malagón is out with an Achilles injury. Star striker Henry Martín is also a major doubt with a knock.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos Laguna vs CF America today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: