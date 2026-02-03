San Diego FC takes on Liga MX outfit Pumas in their debut Concacaf Champions Cup match.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of San Diego FC vs Club Universidad Nacional, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch and live stream San Diego FC vs Pumas free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

San Diego FC vs Pumas kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego FC vs Pumas kicks off on 3 Feb at 23:00 EST and on 4 Feb at 04:00 GMT.

Match preview

Among the 27 teams, only five—Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders, Deportivo Toluca, Mount Pleasant and Alajuelense—will get a bye through the first round and directly to the round of 16 of this season's CONCACAF Champions Cup. The remaining 22 clubs will battle to advance in the bracket-style competition, which features two-legged ties up to the final.

San Diego gets to test themselves against the finest sides from North America, Central America and the Caribbean in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. They finished top of the MLS Western Conference with 63 points through 34 games in their inaugural campaign.

First up for Mikey Varas' side in their debut season at this level is the talented Liga MX side, Pumas, three-time winners of this competition. It remains to be seen if Pumas will lean heavily on younger players, instead focusing on their quest to become Liga MX champions.

Injury news & key stats

San Diego has no injury concerns.

Danish star Anders Dreyer recorded 19 goals and 19 assists in 34 matches to earn the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year Award for SDFC.

Alan Medina has three assists in his last two Pumas appearances.

Costa Rican legend Keylor Navas, once of Real Madrid and PSG, has made 4.8 saves per game for Pumas on average this season.

Team news & squads

