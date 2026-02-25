Real Madrid holds a 1-0 advantage over Benica after a controversial first leg in the Round of 16 playoff stages of the Champions League.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Real Madrid vs Benfica, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Real Madrid vs Benfica kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs Benfica kicks off on 25 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Vinicius Junior's wonderful curled effort was enough to secure a slender 1-0 win in Portugal on an ill-tempered evening remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Vinicius accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing him shortly after the opening goal, which led to a 10-minute stoppage before the contest finally resumed.

Madrid prepared for this with a surprise defeat to Osasuna, a result which leaves them second in LaLiga. If they get past Benfica here, then a two-legged tie against either Sporting Lisbon or Manchester City awaits.

Benfica boss Jose Mourinho won't be in the dugout for the visitors against his old team, after his dismissal in the first leg.

Injury news & key stats

Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, Dean Huijsen, and Rodrygo all missed Madrid’s surprise 2-1 defeat to Osasuna at the weekend due to injury.

Nuno Félix, Samuel Soares and João Veloso were absent for Benfica against AFS in their 3-0 weekend win, while Prestianni will sit this one out after UEFA handed him a one-match provisional suspension following his actions in the first leg. 14 of Madrid’s last 15 UCL home games saw both teams score.

Vangelis Pavlidis has scored 28 times in all competitions for Benfica this term.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

