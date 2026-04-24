Real Betis and Real Madrid are both back to winning ways, and with each boasting excellent records in Friday-night La Liga games.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Real Betis vs Real Madrid, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio de La Cartuja

Real Betis and Real Madrid will kick off on 24 Apr 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Real Betis ended their five-match winless run in all competitions, beating Girona 3-2 in La Liga on Tuesday, a win made sweeter as Isco made his long-awaited return to action after five months out. Manuel Pellegrini’s side are on course for another European campaign next term and are in line to improve on last term’s sixth-place finish, especially if they continue to frustrate opponents at Estadio de La Cartuja. They’re unbeaten here in the league since early December, although they’ve drawn the last four of those games.

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Real Madrid also ended a winless streak on Tuesday, beating Alavés 2-1 to register their first competitive win in almost a month, although they're now without a clean sheet in nine outings.

Getty Images

Key news

Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente and Ángel Ortiz all missed Betis’s midweek match and are not expected to feature here, while Madrid will assess Éder Militão after he exited before half-time against Alavés.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: