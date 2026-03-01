Goal.com
Major League Soccer
team-logoPhiladelphia Union
Subaru Park
team-logoNew York City FC
Renuka Odedra

How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Major League Soccer game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

Here is where to find English language live streams of Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC kick-off time

crest
Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Subaru Park

Today's game between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC will kick-off at 1 Mar 2026, 21:30.

Match Preview

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FCGetty Images

This Eastern Conference clash features two sides looking for their first league win of the 2026 season. After a busy week of continental action and road trips, the Philadelphia Union return to Subaru Park for their home opener against a familiar New York City FC side.

The Union started their MLS campaign with a frustrating 1-0 loss to D.C. United, marking their first opening-day defeat since 2020. However, they found their scoring boots mid-week in the Concacaf Champions Cup, demolishing Defence Force F.C. 7-0.

NYCFC escaped Los Angeles with a 1-1 draw against the Galaxy last weekend, thanks to a Nicolás Fernández Mercau penalty. While the point on the road was valuable, the performance raised concerns; the "Pigeons" failed to register a single shot on target from open play.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Carnell

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Jansen

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

PHI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

NYC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

PHI

Last 5 matches

NYC

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

7

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

