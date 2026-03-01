Orlando City and Inter Miami both have a point to prove after disappointing opening weekends in the MLS.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Orlando City vs Inter Miami will kick off on 1 Mar 2026 at 19:00 EST and at 00:00 GMT.

Match preview

Orlando wants to bounce back after a 2-1 home loss to the New York Red Bulls. Head coach Oscar Pareja is adopting a youthful approach after the departures of Pedro Gallese and Alex Freeman. 25-year-old Croatian star Marco Pašalić will be their primary creative influence, supported by 20-year-old Brazilian winger Tiago.

Defending champions Inter Miami got humbled in a season-opening 3-0 defeat to LAFC. Life was never going to be straightforward after the retirements of Spanish legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Their former Barcelona teammate, the one and only Lionel Messi, could play a deeper midfield role for Miami this season to free up a big-money signing, Germán Berterame, to pull the strings in the final third. Messi will also be excited to link up with compatriot Rodrigo De Paul. The midfield dynamo arrived from Atletico Madrid last month for a fee of €15 million ($18 million), and big things will be expected of the 31-year-old.

Key men & injury news

Orlando will be without Peruvian defensive midfielder Wilder Cartagena, who is out for the season.

Canadian international Maxime Crépeau has taken over in the Orlando goal, making 11 saves in his debut last week. At the other end of the pitch, Martín Ojeda directly contributed to 39 goals last season.

Messi contributed to a stunning 45 goals (29 goals, 16 assists) in 28 MSL games last term.

Team news & squads

